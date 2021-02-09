In the midweek game, Hibernians managed to register their third win in the BOV Men’s League to join BUPA Luxol in a shared third spot in the standings after defeating Mellieħa Libertas Spalding who were coming off a win over Luxol.

Mellieħa had beaten Hibernians, after overtime, in the opening match of the league campaign but could not repeat this as the Paolites held more firepower in this game.

Hibs introduced their new import player, American guard Mason Vires, and had the return of Italian Luca Tardito.

Although being fouled out quite early in the game, Vires had a strong showing and ended as his side’s top scorer with 23 points while team-mates Keith Dimech and Nikola Vasovic shared 29 points between them.

Mellieħa did have a good start, even if for this game, they were still without the services of American centre Julius Brooks, and even took the lead with Vukasin Jandric being on song early on.

