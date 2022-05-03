It has been a long time coming but Hibernians can finally call themselves this season’s Maltese champions.

Hibernians bagged their 13th Maltese title after capitalising on Floriana’s draw against Ħamrun Spartans on Saturday.

On Sunday, the Paolites produced another strong display to cancel Birkirkara’s one-goal lead and register a 3-1 victory thanks to goals from Jurgen Degabriele, Dunstan Vella and Raphael that propelled them to their first piece of silverware since their 2016-17 title.

Despite Floriana’s late rally to try and hijack Hibernians’ plans, the Paolites were clearly the best team and they underlined it from day one.

