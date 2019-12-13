HIBERNIANS 2

Agius 60

Degabriele 81

GŻIRA UNITED 0

Hibernians: M. Jovicic-6, F. Apap-6.5, L. Da Silveira-6.5, J. Mbong-6, J. Grech-6 (77 J. Degabriele), T. Groothusen-5.5 (74 J. Wemmer), B. Kristensen, D. Vella-6, A. Izquier-7, A. Agius-7.5, I. Iriberri-6.5 (88 M. Beerman).

Gżira United: J. Haber-6.5, F. Barbosa, G. Conti-6, N. Muscat-6, Z. Scerri-5, R. Soares-6 (47 C. Gatt Baldacchino-6), J. Corbalan-5, H. Kone-5, A. Samb-5, A. Oyama-5, Jefferson.



Referee Matthew Degabriele.



Yellow cards: Jefferson, Barbosa, Silveira, Agius, Corbalan.

Red cards: Kristensen (H) 38, Jefferson (G) 53, Barbosa (68) G.

Missed penalty: Samb (G) 90.

BOV Player of the match: Andrei Agius (Hibernians).

Hibernians put themselves back in contention for a title push when they produced a matured second-half performance to overcome Gżira United in a bad-tempered match that saw the referee show the red card to three players.

It looked as though Hibernians were set for a difficult afternoon when late in the first half they were reduced to ten men when Bjorn Kristensen was dismissed for dissent.

But despite this blow, the Paolites kept their composure and came out in the second half as a transformed side and after Gżira had Jefferson dismissed, they took full advantage and also the lead through their leader on the pitch Andrei Agius.

Here, Gżira lost their cool and had a second player dismissed in Fernando Barbosa thus paving the way for the Paolites to go on and seal the points through Jurgen Degabriele.

This was a crucial winn for the Paolites who have now moved up to third in the standings, one adrift of Gżira and will surely fancy their chances of another title tilt when the second round starts next month.

The match turned out to be a hard-fought affair with both sides trying to gain territorial dominance.

It was Gżira who created the first chance after 15 minutes when Juan Corbalan’s low drive finished just past the upright.

The Maroons came even closer on 26 minutes when in a swift break Jefferson powered his way past Andrei Agius and hit a curling drive that was brilliantly tipped over by Marko Jovicic.

Tempers flared on 38 minutes when Groothusen was fouled at mid-pitch with referee Matthew Degabriele initially awarding a free-kick to Hibernians before reversing his decision and award a fould to Gżira after consulting fourth official Emamuel Grech.

Here, Hibs midfielder Bjorn Kristensen was seen directing comments to the referee who immediately brandished the red card to the Malta midfielder. The decision irked the Paolites with captain Andrei Agius also shown a yellow card.

Despite being a man down, Hibernians came close on the stroke of half-time when Agius picked up a short rebound and hit a firm low drive that was pushed away by Haber.

Numerical parity was restored eight minutes into the second half when Jefferson was dismissed after picking up a yellow card for a foul on Imanol Iriberri.

Hibs soon took full advantage on the hour they took the lead. Izquier Artiles’s delivery from a corner caused havoc in the Gżira defence and Agius was on hand to fire the ball into the net.

More woes followed for Gżira as tehy had a second player dismissed when Barbosa, who was already cautioned in the first half, committed another bookable offence and was also shown the red card.

The Maroons looked on the ropes and 20 minutes from time they almost conceded a second goal when in a swift break Jake Grech fed Iriberri who turned past Gatt Baldacchino but his shot was pushed away by Haber.

Ten minutes from time, Sanderra withdrew the hard-working Jake Grech and roped in Jurgen Degabriele.

The switch turned out to be perfect as the Hibs young striker took few seconds to put his name on the scoresheet. In fact a minute later, he was put clear by Iriberri and after turning past his marker he fired the ball into the top corner to seal the Paolites win.

Gżira could have got a goal back in stoppage time when they were awarded a penalty for a Jens Wemmer hand ball but Amadou Samb saw his shot saved by Jovicic.