Two goals from Yunusa Muritala enabled Hibernians to see off Pieta Hotspurs in a match that was severely hampered by the heavy rainfall that fell on the Tony Bezzina Stadium in the second half.

Hibernians failed to set any houses on fire but were the more clinical side in the opening 45 minutes with Muritala grabbing a well-taken brace that put his side firmly in the driving seat.

But conditions changed considerably at half-time as the rain started to fall heavily onto the pitch making conditions very difficult for the players, as the ball barely moved in large parts of the pitch.

Referee Daniel Casha decided to continue the match despite the wet conditions.

The Hotspurs still battled valiantly but could only manage to pull a goal back late on as the Malta champions held on for the win.

As expected, Hibernians dominated play in the opening stages but failed to create any danger to Sunday Alampasu, the Pieta goalkeeper.

More details here...