Hibernians will make their debut appearance in the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round on Tuesday evening when they play guests to Estonian champions Flora Tallinn (kick-off: 6pm).

The Paolites are representing Malta in UEFA’s elite club competition following the exclusion of Ħamrun Spartans after their involvement in a match-fixing case in 2013.

Flora Tallinn are a familiar side for Maltese football as the Estonians knocked out Floriana from the Europa League third qualifying round in a tense penalty shoot-out last season.

Hibs coach Stefano Sanderra has described the Estonians as a very tough side, particularly given that they are in far better physical condition than the Paolites, but he promised that his players will battle hard to try and gain a positive result ahead of next week’s second leg.

