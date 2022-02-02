Game day 11 from the MAPFRE MSV Life Women League saw Hibernians confirm again their solitary top spot, after they returned to back-to-back victories following their prior 3-game slump. In the other match, a single point ended separating the teams, after a low-scoring encounter where Starlites Naxxar and Caffe Moak Luxol battled for the momentary third spot in the standings.

Starlites Naxxar 44

Caffe Moak Luxol 43

(13-9, 12-10, 8-11, 11-13)

Starlites and Luxol had a slow start points-wise as it was still a 2-2 game after four minutes of play after an initial Luxol hoop from Josephine Diaby which was replied by a Stephanie Demartino basket shortly afterwards.

Starlites’ foreign import Amelia Simmons gave them the first lead after an and-one play which followed a jumper.

But the lead changed hands very quickly for Luxol who had to do without their new pro import, Brazilian international Palmira Marcal who is expected to play in their next outing after completing her mandatory local quarantine.

A 12-2 run spread around two-quarter parts helped Naxxar to move 19-11 ahead as Maria Bonett notched three back-to-back second-quarter hoops and although Luxol did later improve a bit in their shooting, it was still a Starlites 25-19 lead at halftime.

