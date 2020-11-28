Sirens collected three precious points in their struggle to climb out of the danger zone as they defeated leaders Hibernians 2-1.

Although the result may come as a surprise, Sirens the deserve credit for being a better side during the first half and for being able to control the pressure by the opponents throughout the second half.

Hibs had the better chances after the break but luck was not on their side as they hit the post twice and missed a penalty.

