Hibernians and Sirens, two of Malta’s representatives in the Europa League, are awaiting guidelines from various authorities to ensure they can travel safely for next week’s first-qualifying round ties in Liechtenstein and Bulgaria respectively.

Hibernians were drawn to face FC Vaduz at the Rheinpark Stadium in Liechtenstein while Sirens face CSKA Sofia in the Bulgarian capital on Thursday, August 27.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta