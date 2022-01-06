Lucas Caruana is set for a second experience with a foreign team in the space of few months as the Hibernians midfielder has been invited to start a trial with Portuguese club Braga.

The Malta U-19 international is set to be monitored by one of the most prestigious clubs in Portugal, Braga SC, who are renowned for their youth academy system.

Caruana, who is a product of the Hibernians Football Academy, has emerged as one of the most talented players on the island, and a few months ago he had the opportunity to train with the academy team of Serie A giants Roma.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta