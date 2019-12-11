ARMS Depiro 66

Hibernians 77

(15-17, 6-26, 21-16, 24-18)

A strong second quarter paved the way for Hibs’ win over ARMS Depiro as the latter, despite all their efforts in the second half, could never close down the margin in a substantial way.

Two early Ashleigh van Vliet hoops set the Paolites off for this game. Hannah Johnson, Depiro’s main reference point, did respond with two buckets of her own but Hibs raced to an eight minute 15-6 lead after two Amelia Simmons baskets.

The latter once again came off the bench as she seems to be still recovering her match fitness.

Depiro, shorn of the services of Claire Ciantar and Nicole Agius, showed character when they closed down the gap to merely two points, 15-17, at the end of the first quarter after points from Nicole Hili and Neve Borg.

Hibs opened a double-digit lead after they hit their opponents with an 11-2 run in the first three minutes of the second quarter with three Simmons hoops as well as a Naomi Farrugia trey.

Depiro’s reaction was not forthcoming at this time and Hibs closed off the half with another positive streak, this time of 15 consecutive points, including hoops from young Ylenia Bonett for a somewhat large 43-21 interval score.

Led by Johnson, with her work close to the opponents’ boards, Depiro opened the third quarter on a strong note and managed to almost halve the margin after four minutes with an 11-2 run.

Two further Simmons close-range shots helped Hibs gain back their composure even if the young Depiro side were trying to press.

In the last rubber, the two sides continually replied to each other, but the margin never went down from double digits.

Depiro, who managed to book a place in the Knock-Out final a week earlier, had further John son points whilst young Neve Borg and Shanice Farrugia gave their contribution.

At the other end it was mainly the veteran experienced duo of Simmons and van Vliet who continued to notch points as they ended sharing 49 points between them.

DEPIRO: N. Agius 2, J. Mallia, N. Ebejer 2, J. Borg, D. Said Hollier 4, M. Scicluna 7, N. Hili 8, S. Farrugia 8, N. Hili, A.M. Galea, N. Borg 6, H. Johnson 29, E. Cassar.

HIBS: I. Agius 1, A. Van Vliet 25, S. Brincat 2, L. Duncan 4, J. Abela, C. Camilleri 2, Y. Bonett 6, N. Farrugia 8, K. Calleja 1, K. Caruana 4, M. Buhagiar, A. Simmons 24.

Referees: B. Vassallo, L. Camilleri, S. Jafilica



LUXOL 55

STARLITES GIG 84

(7-22, 22-24, 10-25, 16-13)

Starlites GiG emerged victorious over a Luxol side that had to do without some of their regular starting five.

In fact, the St Andrews-based side had international players Sarah Pace and Amanda Mercieca missing for this match and Starlites surely took full advantage as the latter cruised to a comfortable victory after quickly opening a double-digit lead during the first quarter.

Two Christina Curmi hoops around initial free throws from Spaniard Patricia Arguello and a Mikela Riolo bucket after four minutes of play set David Baudot’s side going.

Although Luxol replied with treys from Antoinette Borg and Kayleigh Portelli respectively, Starlites kept their momentum and three Stephanie Demartino hoops were followed by a Mikela Zammit Cordina trey so that the first quarter ended 22-7.

The second quarter was far more balanced even if Starlites could already bank on their lead. Noeleen Vella and Borg netted a number of baskets for the Violets but they could not bring the margin to a single digit.

In fact, Starlites were always quick to reply with the young Zammit Cordina, Riolo and Anthea Micallef sharing a number of buckets and captain Samantha Farrugia adding hers late in the first half which ended at 46-29.

Luxol’s reaction at the start of the second half did not materialise whilst Starlites further extended their advantage with a mid-quarter 11-0 run with all the players managing to notch a personal point in this match.

The last quarter was a mere formality as the game was already done and dusted but Luxol managed to decrease a bit the final margin after Lara Caruana Montaldo banged in two late treys.

LUXOL: M. Caruana, C. Sollami 7, N. Vella 4, No. Vella 7, S. Vella 4, K. Portelli 6, A. Borg 16, J. Schembri 2, L. Caruana Montaldo 6, M. Darmanin, B. Zammit 3.

STARLITES: M. Zammit Cordina 13, M. Riolo 7, A. Micallef 13,

S. Farrugia 4, M. Bonett 7, C. Curmi 6, S. DeMartino 19, P. Arguello 8, M. Cutajar 3, A. Lupo 4.

Referees: Z. Dobrosavljevic, L. Camilleri, S. Jafilica



Standings

Hibernians 8, Starlites GiG 7, Luxol 5, ARMS Depiro 4.