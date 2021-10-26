Hibs and Starlites Naxxar booked their place in the February final as the humid ambiance somewhat conditions play in Ta Qali

The very damp weather characterizing the weekend somewhat affected the two Shield semi-finals as, despite all the efforts made by the local basketball association, the humidity trapped in the arena resulted in some slippery conditions on the playing surface.

Of course, all the four teams eyeing the two spots in this competition’s final to be played on February 10 were in the same pot, yet it was not easy at times for most of the players to show their true mettle and potential.

At the end of the weekend, it was Starlites Naxxar and Hibs, who incidentally had opened the season with a Group A game-ending 79-74 for Starlites, who will fight for the Shield after getting the better of Depiro and Gżira Athleta respectively.

