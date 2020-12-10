The two women finalists resulted from different outcomes with Hibs only outdoing Luxol after a tight game whilst Starlites Naxxar were not pushed hard against Depiro.

The Hibs-Caffe Moak Luxol stand-off was decided in the final moments even if the Paolites enjoyed much of the lead for a good chunk of the middle stages of the game.

After a balanced first 19 minutes of play, Hibs managed to open a half-time double-digit lead, 35-24, a closing 8-0 streak with Kristy Caruana notching three hoops.

Inspired by their American guard Kali Koenig but with all the local players on the court grabbing some points, Luxol reopened the game early in the second half until late points, again, by Hibs, this time through Samantha Brincat and Claudia Camilleri had them 52-42 ahead with ten minutes to go.

