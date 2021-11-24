The latest game day from the MAPFRE MSV Life Women League had Hibs consolidating further the top spot in the league standings after their second league success over Caffe Moak Luxol whilst ARMS Depiro joined Luxol in a shared second place in the standings after they also registered a double, in this case over Starlites Naxxar who are now still searching for their first league victory.

ARMS DEPIRO 54

STARLITES NAXXAR 45

(8-9, 13-13, 11-13, 22-10)

A massive 14-0 late run determined the game as ARMS Depiro’s favour took their second win over Starlites Naxxar in the league campaign this season.

The Naxxar side were very much in the game until that juncture but faltered in the final five minutes of the game to remain still searching for their first league win.

Initial points from Cristina Curmi and Stephanie Davies had Starlites open a 7-0 lead after four minutes. Depiro hit back with eight straight points, Hannah Johnson grabbing the team’s first hoop followed by Julia Xerri and Claire Ciantar. The first quarter, however, ended with Kayleigh Portelli helping Starlites to a marginal 9-8 advantage.

