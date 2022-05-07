For the Hibernians FC family Saturday is a day of celebration.

After months of hard work, the Paolites will be crowned as the new Malta champions at the end of today’s Premier League clash against Gżira United at their own home, the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

For the team from Paola, this is their 13th title success and few can contest the legitimacy of Hibernians’ success this season as they have been by far the most consistent side in the division.

Coach Stefano Sanderra, the mastermind behind Hibernians’ rise to the top of Maltese football, said that this year’s triumph was the result of years of hard work at the club.

