Birkirkara and Swieqi United will be eyeing the three points as the race for the Assikura Women’s League crown continues this week.

The Stripes, who are chasing their 11th championship, are at the back of a comfortable victory over Mtarfa to maintain their three-point lead at the top.

Sara Saliba was on an inspiring form as she has now scored nine goals, following her poker registered in last week’s outing.

