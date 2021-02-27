Hibernians remained in touching distance with leaders Ħamrun Spartans after beating Żejtun Corinthians 2-0.

The Paolites remain three points distant from the Spartans, whom they will meet next weekend in a highly-anticipated clash.

Jake Grech and Gilmar scored a goal in each half to help Hibernians secure their 16th win of the campaign.

Żejtun Corinthians, on their part, have succumbed to their 10th defeat of the season as they are now fifth bottom on 23 points, but with a game in hand.

Hibernians could not have asked for a better start as they forged ahead inside the opening three minutes. Jake Grech capitalised on a well-engineered move set up by Jurgen Degabriele and Gilmar for his 12th goal of the season.

