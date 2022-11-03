Reigning champions Birkirkara are the new 2022/2023 Assikura Women’s League leaders after defeating Mtarfa 8-0 in Matchday 5.

Meanwhile, Hibernians joined Raiders Lija in second place after clinching the direct encounter with a 2-0 victory whereas Mġarr United and Swieqi United cancelled each other out in a goalless stalemate.

Veronique Mifsud grabbed a hat-trick for Birkirkara as she scored one in the first half before grabbing a brace after the interval.

