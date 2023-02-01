For the third consecutive month, the Assikura Women’s League Player of the Month award has a different winner as Hibernians forward Alexis Espitia secured the honour for December.

Espitia joins Brenda Borg (Mġarr United) and Shona Zammit (Swieqi United) on the winners’ chart this season.

During the month of December, Espitia caught the eye with her lively performances in Hibs’ forward line.

