Hibernians women’s team produced a solid showing in their international match up against FC Aarau of Switzerland at the Sirens Ground, on Saturday.

The Swiss side clinched victory in a thrilling 4-3 game with the Maltese side leading 3-2 until the final 10 minutes of the game.

It was a fundamental test for Hibernians as they measured themselves against a team that plies its trade in the Switzerland’s top-flight.

More details on SportsDesk.