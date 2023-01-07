Hibernians women’s team produced a solid showing in their international match up against FC Aarau of Switzerland at the Sirens Ground, on Saturday.
The Swiss side clinched victory in a thrilling 4-3 game with the Maltese side leading 3-2 until the final 10 minutes of the game.
It was a fundamental test for Hibernians as they measured themselves against a team that plies its trade in the Switzerland’s top-flight.
More details on SportsDesk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us