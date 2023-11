Hibernians clinched an important victory over Mġarr United to become the sole leaders of the Assikura Women’s League.

The Paolites are now leading the standings on 22 points, two ahead of Swieqi United and three above champions Birkirkara who have one game in hand.

Keith Gouder’s side drew first blood through Nicole Sciberras who headered home a Chloe Ann Ellul’s freekick past the half-hour mark.

