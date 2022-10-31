Coffee culture is something that has been instilled in our country for quite some time now. From tagging along for coffee with our parents as kids to meeting up with our friends or loved ones for a much-needed cup of joe, there are numerous benefits to visiting cafeterias and coffee shops, and it’s not just for the caffeine buzz and tasty desserts available.

It gives you a much-needed break

Visiting a cafeteria for a quick break is known to reduce stress and help you regroup. Whether it’s a stop midway through your daily commute or a quick recharge mid-workday, sitting down for a coffee for a few moments can take the edge off your day and do wonders for your stress levels.

It promotes well-being

For most, stopping for a coffee is much more than that - it’s a form of self-care that can add to your happiness, satisfaction and even creativity. Most coffee shops nowadays are adorned with a lovely environment that can easily become an inspiration while still providing you with a break and a burst of energy.

They’re great for laid-back socialising

If you’re on the lookout for a hangout spot to visit with your friends or family, you should definitely consider one of the many cafeterias and coffee shops in Malta and Gozo. These casual spaces will offer you a good spot where you can discuss anything, be open and avoid the hassle of bars and restaurants.

They’re excellent for a quick lunch

Having lunch or a quick snack at your local cafeteria means that you will be able to get your hands on freshly made food, as the demand is generally higher in such places - making it unlikely for coffee shops to have leftovers. You can easily grab freshly baked pastries and tarts on the go from numerous cafes around the islands.

You can get your much-needed caffeine boost

Numerous studies carried out over the years show that coffee improves a variety of aspects when it comes to brain functionality, including mood, memory, energy levels, vigilance and general mental function.

They are great for business meetings

Conducting laid-back business meetings in coffee shops instead of an office can make a meeting seem less uptight - cafeterias are great locations for anyone who is looking to have casual discussions while creating a sense of trust and community with prospective business partners. This can make business meetings feel more like a levelled discussion for compromise than a discussion where terms are stated in a rigid manner.

It gives you new experiences

Visiting new cafeterias and coffee shops around Malta and Gozo will inevitably give you new experiences. You can get to experience many different types of coffees, pastries, and wonderful snacks and desserts while relaxing and recharging yourself. Through visiting these spots you can also learn more about artisanal coffees, meet new people and discover new towns in Malta and Gozo.

Get your caffeine boost in one of Malta’s cafes.

Written by Chiara Micallef