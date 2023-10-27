A nursing manager in a home for the elderly was on Friday charged with stealing €12,000 in gold and €20,000 in cash from three residents after relatives planted a hidden camera when items went missing.

The police began investigating the case last Tuesday after the footage captured the 37-year-old nurse red-handed as he helped himself to the women’s gold while at their bedside.

The nurse’s name and the name of the care home involved have been banned from publication.

Before Magistrate Joseph Gatt, the nurse’s lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb, said their client was willing to plead guilty to the theft of the gold – which he has since returned to their rightful owners – but he was contesting the theft of the cash.

The court was informed that the prosecution and defence had agreed on a suspended jail term should there be a guilty plea. However, since one of the residents is claiming that €20,000 in cash went missing, the case will have to go ahead.

The prosecution, who said the defendant cooperated with the police, did not object to a request for bail. He was released against a €1,000 deposit and a €2,000 personal guarantee.

Lawyer Brandon Bonnici from the Attorney General’s office and police inspectors Joseph Mercieca, Joseph Mallia and Clayton Camilleri prosecuted. Lawyer Christine Calleja appeared parte civile on behalf of the home.