A hidden camera has been found inside a women’s toilet at Mater Dei Hospital, prompting a police investigation.

Sources said the electronic device was discovered on Thursday evening when the staff toilet inside the hospital's emegency department was being cleaned. The hospital’s management was immediately informed about the case and the police called in to investigate.

“I am aware of a report escalated to the police about the discovery of what appeared to be an electronic device in one of our restrooms. The police are investigating,” Mater Dei’s chief executive Ivan Falzon told Times of Malta when contacted.

Police sources said the device was found hidden behind a bin, with a power bank designed to extend its battery life attached to it. Both the power bank and device had run out of battery when they were found.

The camera's contents are being downloaded and analysed, with the hope of finding who had placed it there. The police had also made a request for CCTV footage to be able to shed light on who had accessed the restroom during the day.

Similar case in 2016

The case is reminiscent of a similar one that ended up in court three years ago when a volleyball coach admitted to using a spy camera to watch women in their changing rooms. The 43-year-old peeping Tom, whose name was banned from publication, got a nine-month prison sentence suspended for two years, and also ordered that he undergo psychiatric treatment to treat his addiction.

The Malta Volleyball Association had taken action immediately, suspending the coach from all coaching duties.

It had emerged in court that the man had installed a small spy camera in his team’s changing rooms and tried to see more skin by persuading some of the team to try on a new bra-less sports top. The man’s 17 victims, who were all young women aged between 23 and 28 years old, were not aware that they were being filmed and reported the matter as soon as they discovered the camera, which had been placed on a small ledge in the changing room.

Sources said the man had also used a similar spy camera to film a colleague at the childcare centre where he worked.