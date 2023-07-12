Sometimes, what you want, what you desire, is right in front of your eyes, but you cannot see it, because you are looking in another direction. There is, in fact, a saying: if you are not looking at where you want to go, you will end up going to where you are looking at.

Kythnos island in the Aegean Sea, is a stone’s throw away from Athens but not a lot of people are aware of its existence. Tourists and Greeks, mostly prefer the more renowned islands that are expensive, noisy, and sometimes only accessible after a nine-hour ferry trip.

Kythnos is a small island in the Aegean, with an interesting history, a great culture, 92 beaches hugging crystal clear waters, 130 chapels scattered throughout the island, very good food, fresh fish and sea food, exceptional cheese and maybe the best honey in the whole world.

For the past few years, the only visitors were mostly expensive yachts that prefer the Loutra Bay and Kolona beach as their secret spot, and some Greeks that opt for a vacation destination that is close to Athens but still in the Aegean Sea. But now, more people are discovering Kythnos and its unique charms – and returning for more.

How to get to Kythnos

Kythnos island is one of the easiest to reach from Athens, by taking a ferry from either Piraeus or Lavrio ports, with services running daily.

On contemporary ships, the journey from Piraeus, which covers about 52 nautical miles, takes around three hours. It's a shorter trip of about 25 nautical miles and takes less than two hours if you're leaving from Lavrio port.

Loutra Bay. Photo: Shutterstock

Throughout the entire year, Kythnos has connections to the majority of the other Cyclades islands. The only means of air transport available to residents of Kythnos is a helicopter. The heliport on the island is advantageously situated close to the town and is primarily used by private helicopter charter services that transport affluent tourists or for emergency medical airlifts to the hospital in Syros or to facilities in Athens. The island has two marinas and a lot of anchorage spots for people who prefer to travel on their own boats.

History of Kythnos

Once you get to the island and settle in, there are so many things you can do.

Kythnos has a rich culture and history that you can explore and enjoy.

Many people have lived on Kythnos, one of the islands in the Cyclades group, during the course of history. The island may be the oldest settlement in the Cyclades, as evidenced by Mesolithic ruins. The ancient tribe Dryopes arrived in Kythnos for the first time in the 13th century BC, according to Herodotus' accounts. They constructed numerous temples and Cyclopean walls when they were in control. The island was given its name after the tribe's monarch, Kythnos, the legend claims. The tribe also gave its name to Dryopis or Dryopida, one of the charming settlements on the island.

Kythnos's history dates back to the Paleolithic era. A number of ancient towns have been uncovered on the island, with Vryokastro being the most well-known. This site dates from the 7th to the 5th centuries BC and is situated above the harbor of Episkopi on the northwestern side of the island. The inner sanctum of a temple that housed approximately 14,000 pieces, including jewels, gold, silver, and bronze artifacts, as well as terracotta figurines and adorned vases, was the most important discovery made at this inhabited site. It was thought that Hera, the goddess of war, or Aphrodite, the goddess of love, were the recipients of this temple's devotion. Due to the Cyclades series of islands' high vulnerability to pirate invasions, numerous historic habitation sites show substantial defence architecture.

An island with almost 100 beaches

An island known for its pristine beauty and traditional Greek charm is Kythnos, a gem tucked away in the Aegean Sea. The beaches of Kythnos stand out as a breath-taking display of natural allure among its many other attractions. Each of the island's more than 92 beaches offers a distinctive experience, flawlessly fusing the Aegean Sea's pristine seas with the island's varied topography.

Kolona beach. Photo: Shutterstock

The most famous beach on the island is Kolona, a gorgeous stretch of sand that connects Kythnos to the islet of Agios Loukas. Using this uncommon structure, you can enjoy swimming in two seas simultaneously on a beach that has two sides. The beach's natural beauty is heightened by the Aegean's expansive views, golden sand, and blue waves. This beach is a popular choice for both adventurers and those looking for a relaxing beach day because it is easily accessible by car, boat (if you don't have a boat you can rent on the island, but there are also frequent boats that leave Merichas port for Kolona beach), or a short hike.

On the island's northwesterly side, between Kolona Beach and Merichas, are Apokrousi, Episkopi, and Martinakia for people who prefer organised beaches with loungers and umbrellas. You may unwind, enjoy a drink, and get some food there.

Beautiful beaches like Potamia and Agios Sostis can be found on the island's northern coast. The Thermia Suites are also adjacent to the lovely Agia Eirini Creek and Schoinari, a fantastic beach that is situated close to Loutra village.

Megali Ammos and Antonides beaches are in the Kanala town, as well as Agios Nikolaos beach, which has crystal-clear waters and is accessible by a short stroll along a road. Taverns, cafes, and the renowned monastery of Panagia Kanala are all located in the Kanala village.

The beaches of Agios Dimitrios and Lefkes are easily reached by car, and both have taverns where you can dine or drink.

There are the beaches of Agios Ioannis, Zogaki, Naoussa, and Kouri in the lovely harbor of Agios Stefanos. Access is by foot, boat, or on unpaved roads.

The stunning Gaidouromantra beach and the Skylos beach are both located on the south-east side of the island. There are steps to descend in order to reach the beach, and access is via a dirt road (unmade road). Since there are no facilities there, make sure to bring water, snacks, and other necessities with you.

The beaches of Kythnos offer something for everyone, from the crowded and lively to the isolated and pristine. Kythnos' beaches won't let you down whether you're a solitary traveler searching for a quiet retreat, a couple seeking a romantic sunset setting, or a family seeking safe, shallow seas. Given the variety of options available and the dedication of the island to maintaining its natural beauty, Kythnos is undoubtedly a beach lover's delight.

The thermal springs

The island of Kythnos' hot springs, which are known as ‘The Spa of the Cyclades,’ are evidence of its geothermal activity. The two main thermal springs of Loutra, the island's most popular hot spring resort, are the springs of Agioi Anargyroi and the springs of Kakavos. They are tucked away among the island's untamed beauty.

The island of Kythnos' hot springs, which are known as ‘The Spa of the Cyclades,’ are evidence of its geothermal activity. Photo: Shutterstock

The island's appeal centres on these natural treasures, which provide guests with an exceptional, healing experience amidst the lovely Greek landscape.

Since the period of the Ottoman Empire, Loutra, which means ‘baths’ in Greek, has been a spa town known for its healing thermal springs.

The Loutra thermal springs, tucked away on Kythnos' northeastern coast, are a mainstay of the island's wellness tourism. Since the period of the Ottoman Empire, Loutra, which means ‘baths’ in Greek, has been a spa town known for its healing thermal springs.

There are two main sources that make up the Loutra thermal springs. The first spring, called Agioi Anargyroi, is situated on the grounds of a state-owned spa that is no longer in use. The spring, on the other hand, is still gushing out hot, mineral-rich water, which is about 52 degrees Celsius in temperature. It is said that this water is especially helpful for respiratory, dermatological, gynecological, and rheumatoid disorders. Visitors frequently find themselves relaxing in the tiny pool where the spring water accumulates and taking use of its therapeutic benefits while outdoors.

The more well-known of the two is thought to be the spring at Agioi Anargyroi. There are many different health issues, including rheumatism, arthritis, and skin ailments, that are said to benefit from the waters' high mineral content, which includes substances like calcium, potassium, and magnesium. The healing qualities of the water offer a sanctuary for rest and recovery.

The second spring, also known as the Kakavos spring, empties into the ocean, where the hot spring water mixes with the cool ocean to create a unique atmosphere. Bathers can move around and achieve the ideal balance between the hot spring water and the cooler ocean in this natural "spa." The high sulfur concentration of the Kakavos spring is renowned for having powerful healing powers, especially for skin conditions.

The history of the thermal springs is fascinating, but the baths are regrettably no longer open. To make do, the residents made a tiny pool out of rocks where the thermal water empties into the sea. Since it mixes with sea water, the water's temperature is therefore 40 to 45 degrees rather than 52, and both tourists and residents visit the area to unwind while seeing the breathtaking Aegean Sea sunrise or sunset.

The small towns of Kythnos

Due to its well-known hot springs, the island of Kythnos, also known as Thermia, has two main settlements: Chora and Driopida, both of which are bursting with traditional Cycladic beauty. However, these communities are not the only ones that are drawn to Kythnos. The island's small, dispersed communities, each with a special attraction, add to its classic attractiveness.

Chora is bursting with traditional Cycladic beauty. Photo: Shutterstock

The capital of Kythnos, Chora, is a perfect example of Cycladic architecture and way of life. It was constructed in the 17th century and has been occupied ever since. The hamlet, perched on a hilltop, is a maze of winding lanes lined with whitewashed buildings and brightly colored bougainvillea. You'll come across lovely churches, quaint squares, and traditional tavernas selling mouthwatering regional food as you meander along these delightful trails. The purpose of exploring Chora's lanes leisurely is to discover the town's mysteries one turn at a time.

Dryopida, also referred to as Driopida, is an unusually attractive village that intrigues visitors with its unique allure. Unlike the traditional Cycladic villages known for their blue and white color palette, Dryopida diverges from this norm, boasting red-tiled rooftops that add to its exclusive visual appeal. The village is known for its narrow, vaulted pathways, known as "stoà," which provide shade during sweltering summer days and serve as a distinguishing feature. A stroll through these tunnel-like lanes feels like a journey back in time, establishing a palpable link to the island's history.

The village's name, Dryopida, is derived from ‘Dryopes,’ who are believed to be the island's original settlers according to folklore.

Tucked away between the hills and concealed from the sea, Dryopida holds a rich tradition in pottery. Within Dryopida, you can explore the Byzantine museum, home to ecclesiastical artifacts, bronze and gilded items, an 18th-century epitaph, and a carved gilded iconostasis.

Another essential stop on your visit is the village of Loutra, renowned for its hot springs. With a marina bustling with sailboats, traditional coffee shops, and taverns offering fresh seafood, Loutra is a feast for the senses. Its winding alleys guide you to grand, neoclassical buildings from a bygone era, echoing its past as a sophisticated spa town.

Situated only five kilometres from Chora, the scenic coastal village of Loutra is nestled around the bays of Loutra, Agia Irini, Shinario, and Maroulas. Historically, this location was the medieval capital of Kythnos. A visit to the area of Kefalokastro allows you to explore the ruins of the Castle of Oria. Amidst the rugged natural beauty, you'll find the remnants of houses and churches from a distant past, an experience that is sure to enchant you.

The village of Kanala, located on the island's eastern coast, is yet another enchanting location to explore. Named after its spiritual centerpiece, the Panagia Kanala monastery, the village is nestled amid pine forests, presenting a cool, green contrast to the customary dry landscapes of the island. This village beautifully harmonizes the old with the new, displaying traditionally built houses side by side with contemporary vacation properties. As you amble through its streets, you're just as likely to stumble upon a historical chapel as you are a lively café offering Greek culinary delights.

Trying to describe Kythnos, we can spend pages and pages talking about the 130 chapels around the island, the simple, fresh, and flavorful cuisine (ask for ‘sfougato’, the cheese croquettes, made with locally produced cheese, the ‘amygdalota’, made with almonds and rosewater, and make sure you taste and buy the honey of Kythnos, which will be the best you have ever tasted) the crystal clear waters of its beaches, the hiking trails that will leave you breathless with the views and the stargazing experience you can have, catching a glimpse of the milky way on a clear starry night. (Kythnos has no light pollution which makes stargazing an unforgettable experience).

Where to stay in Kythnos

Located in the Loutra region, perched high above Loutra Bay with sweeping panoramic views, a new accommodation has emerged amid the evolving developments around the island. Thermia Suites, just a stone's throw from Athens, adds to Kythnos' welcoming settlements. This establishment stands as a haven of sophistication and comfort.

Thermia Suites. Thermia Suites is impeccably integrated into its surroundings and boasts minimalistic Cycladic architecture. Relax on your veranda, after a long day of sunbathing.

Impeccably integrated into its surroundings and boasting minimalistic Cycladic architecture, Thermia Suites is only a short stroll away from local attractions. A three-minute walk will take you to the thermal springs, and in just six minutes, you can be amidst the cafés and restaurants of the bustling Loutra marina. Thermia Suites provides an ideal getaway for those seeking serenity and relaxation.

Relax on your veranda, after a long day of sunbathing, swimming and exploring and enjoy the views to the Loutra bay, listen to the cicadas singing and grab a ready-made cocktail from your room’s fridge. Focus on the clear starry night, enjoy the silence of the area and you will soon realise why “Summer in Greece” has become a motto and a dream for people all around the world.