As the days grow longer and the weather gets warmer, it is difficult not to admire the eruption of vibrant colours as flowers take over the Maltese countryside.

This courtesy can be further extended to the scattered vegetation lining the roadsides in our towns and villages. Besides the trees and shrubs planted for urban landscaping, many wildflowers readily establish in the exposed pockets of soil at their disposal.

Even though environmental awareness has increased in recent years, there is still a long way to go when it comes to roadside flora and its management. Sadly, many still think of these plants as undesirable ‘weeds’, the product of insufficient road maintenance. The derogatory Maltese term, ‘ħaxix ħażin’, says it all and eloquently.

However, the plants that are found flanking our roads include a rich and diverse array of indigenous and sometimes even endemic species. Only when considering the benefits presented by roadside flora can we really overcome such misconceptions and instead focus our efforts on environmental preservation.

Many local entities highlight the planting of trees and showy plants on roundabouts and roadsides as part of their agenda. These are expensive, require high-maintenance and need frequent replacement. The unforgiving Maltese climate is simply too much for most of them.

The roadside flowers, on the contrary, are free of charge. They grow and decline with the coming and going of the seasons and require no maintenance. There are almost 200 species that can grow on roadsides and, apart from being a repository for diversity, they offer a variety of options for pollinators.

Roadside flowers are free of charge. They grow and decline with the coming and going of the seasons and require no maintenance

Roadside plants include poppies, mustard, rocket, crown daisies, thistles, fennel and mallow. Their flowers provide a rich plethora of hues, including red, pink, purple, white and yellow.

Therefore, although beauty is ultimately in the eye of the beholder, one cannot dismiss the aesthetic value of such species and their potential as local alternatives for roadside embellishment projects.

The appeal of roadside flora is not limited to humans. The floral displays are attractive to many pollinating insects, providing them with an essential source of food and shelter. As such, the trimming of verges is detrimental to pollinating insect populations, especially in urban areas far away from open green spaces.

The beekeeping sector has frequently advocated for the conservation of roadside flora, claiming that declines in honeybee numbers would also negatively affect local agricultural practices.

Being better adapted to the Maltese climate than expensive foreign imports, roadside plants are more likely to tolerate warmer and drier periods, thus providing a vital source of nutrition for pollinators at a time when little else does.

When roadside flora and the associa­ted fauna are allowed to flourish, such habitats can potentially also act as effective ecological corridors by connecting fragmented habitats and, thus, promoting plant diversity.

The conservation of roadside flora is an issue that requires the cooperation of the related government entities as well as citizens themselves. Ambjent Malta has recently stated that roadside flora will not be trimmed during spring in areas which fall under their management. The Malta Beekeepers Association is also encouraging local councils not to cut roadside flora during the period from December to May.

Against a backdrop of an ever-increasing concrete sprawl, even such small and seemingly unimportant patches of vegetation are islets of diversity, reminding us of the richness that nature provides us with…free of charge.

Martina Busuttil, Leanne Camilleri, Justin Cauchi and Reeya Ghose Roy are postgraduate candidates at the University of Malta. Prof. Sandro Lanfranco is head of the Department of Biology at the University of Malta.