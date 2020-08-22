Guus Hiddink's latest stop on his well-travelled coaching career has taken him to Curacao, the Caribbean island state signing the 73-year-old Dutchman on a contract up to the 2022 World Cup.

"It may not be obvious, but it was difficult to say 'no'," Hiddink told Fox Sports of his new job with the side placed 80th in FIFA's world rankings.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta