Barcelona guard Cory Higgins closed out the game with 0.5 seconds to go when the regular season’s top seed took on Olimpia Milano on Friday, avoiding overtime and heading into the Championship Game on Sunday against Anadolu Efes – the side which toppled last season’s winners CSKA Moscow.

Third in scoring for his side with 11 points, Higgins was one of the outstanding players in what was an incredibly close game. This 84-82 final score also brings out the fact that both sides had come from 3-2 series wins in the previous round with Barca coming back to beat Zenit St Petersburg, and Milan avoiding one against Bayern Munich.

