With its very high population density and its limited size, Malta has always been at a disadvantage when it came to its ability to have urban green spaces such as parks and public gardens.

In recent years, this situation has been exacerbated by a building boom that saw historic and heritage gardens, agricultural land and other open spaces developed into buildings. This densification has led to the general sentiment that, despite the significant economic gains, the quality of life in Malta has deteriorated.

Such sentiments are on the rise due to our failure to recognise that access to high-quality public green spaces is a key ingredient of healthy, liveable urban areas.

While humans are responsive to acute threats (such as disease and war), we are generally inept at responding to chronic threats (such as climate change and environmental degradation) which are equally dangerous. The current densification and uglification of Malta’s urban areas is definitely a chronic threat to Malta’s triple bottom line – its economic, environmental and social well-being.

What do we mean by green space? Green spaces are areas of public and private land covered with vegetation. This includes most areas we traditionally see as public open space: parks and gardens.

Green space also includes other areas of public land: street trees and streetscapes, nature conservation reserves, community gardens, school grounds and public buildings with green walls, façades and roofs. On private land, green spaces include residential gardens and greening on and around private buildings.

The benefits of urban green spaces are numerous and very significant, including reduced depression and improved mental health, reduced cardiovascular morbidity and mortality, improved pregnancy outcomes and reduced rates of obesity and diabetes. Other studies found that urban green spaces not only increased employee productivity by 15 per cent, but also increased concentration and workplace satisfaction.

Conversely, research shows that citizens who grew up with the least green space nearby had as much as a 55 per cent increased risk of developing psychiatric disorders such as depression, anxiety and substance abuse in later years.

Another deleterious effect of a lack of urban green spaces is the ‘heat-island effect’ caused by asphalt and concrete used for roads, buildings and other structures, which absorb – rather than reflect – the sun’s heat, causing ambient temperatures to rise. This in turn increases air pollution levels which affects human health by contributing to general discomfort, respiratory difficulties, heat cramps and exhaustion, non-fatal heat stroke and heat-related mortality.

The heat-island effect therefore results in significantly higher summertime peak energy demand, air conditioning costs, air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

It is obvious that the greening of our urban areas is of paramount financial, social and environmental importance and a great return on investment. The cost to the economy caused by insufficient green urban areas is massive, including health costs, productivity costs due to lower employee productivity and mental health issues and a poorer tourism product.

Assuming Malta’s GDP of approximately €13.5 billion, and excluding all other benefits associated with increased greening of urban areas, a gain of only one per cent productivity would add a further €135 million to Malta’s economy per year. Imagine what a 15 per cent increase in productivity, as published in some research papers, will do to Malta’s bottom line!

Reversing the trend in Malta is not going to be easy. It will require, firstly, a recognition by all levels of society that the liveability of our urban areas is deteriorating and a consensus that things need to improve.

Secondly, communities and governments at all levels will need to work cooperatively and collaboratively to create and deliver well-designed green spaces that are accessible to all, and which are managed with appropriate resources to ensure their long-term quality and availability.

Humans have evolved over the past 100,000 years around nature. Divorcing humans from their natural environment is to their and society’s detriment.

Adrian Zammit is CEO Landcare, New South Wales