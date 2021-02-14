The strong rally in financial markets since the news broke out in November 2020 that a COVID-19 vaccine has been found, gained further momentum in the first few weeks of the year. Equity markets continued to move higher as safe-haven assets, such as government bonds, fell out of favour. This movement across markets shows a higher conviction by market participants that global economies finally have a fighting chance of getting rid of the virus and that economies are set to rebound strongly.

Underpinning these expectations was the assumption that the inoculations count reaches a critical size by the end of the second quarter in advanced economies. This would pave the way for health authorities and governments to lift containment measures and allow economic activity to pick up speed.

Following the economic contraction in 2020 of 3.5 per cent in the US and the expected contraction of 10.6 per cent and 7.2 per cent in the UK and euro area, consensus forecasts point to an economic expansion in 2021 of 4.1 per cent in US, 4.5 per cent in the UK and 4.3 per cent in the euro area.

This in turn led to expectations of higher corporate earnings on the back of the im­proving prospects for business conditions and the return in demand and spending. At the same time, central banks remain highly committed to keep rates low to support the economic recovery through easy financing conditions. These two factors combined has resulted in increased risk-taking by investors which therefore led to higher valuations across equity markets.

What we need is continued fiscal support to protect economic players

However, the market seems to be growing increasingly insensitive to the real economic, political and health risks which continue to weigh on the global economic outlook. The increasing dislocation between asset valuations and the current economic reality makes higher exposure to risky assets look increasingly uncomfortable at current levels given the vulnerability of market sentiment to potential disappointment. Fulfilling these opti­mistic expectations is a tall order that depends to a great extent on a successful vaccine rollout and a recovery in labour markets. On both fronts, recent data has been a cause of concern for policymakers.

Vaccine programmes across major economies have so far achieved very low vaccination rates than originally expected. A variety of factors have resulted in these low rates, ranging from supply shortages, logistical problems and the lack of willingness by the public to take the vaccine. Labour markets continue to see lay-offs, mainly in the euro area and the UK, while the recovery in employment levels in the US came to a grinding halt, given the round of restrictive measures which slowed down activity in recent months.

What we need is continued fiscal support to protect economic players, combined with strong political stewardship in a time when managing the high fiscal deficits requires striking the right balance between quelling short-term risks but also investing in long term economic productivity.

Moreover, a high degree of monetary support remains key for the time being, despite the likely rise in inflation rates in the near term, for three main reasons. The first is to ensure that real borrowing costs remain low to allow for the gradual normalisation of the high public and private debt levels while economies recover.

Secondly, a structural improvement in core inflation needs to be achieved through higher levels of employment and the closing of output gaps before monetary policy is tightened. Thirdly, central bank intervention in financial markets remains critical to safeguard against shocks or distortions in financial markets.

The recent comments by the Fed chairman Jerome Powell shows a high sensitivity to these complex problems, saying that a “patiently accommodative monetary policy that embraces the lessons of the past” is required to tackle these issues. This stance is shared by ECB president Christine Lagarde reiterating several times, at the most recent monetary policy press conference, the need to maintain easy financing conditions throughout.

There are reasons to remain optimistic and, given the current market conditions, investors could continue to rely on the expectations of an eventual return in economic growth and prosperity, whilst policymakers support the transition. However, clear risks remain that may threaten the positive outlook. Investors should remain alert to the higher vulnerability brought about by complacent financial markets.

Matthias Busuttil, head of Investment Strategy & Research, Curmi and Partners Ltd