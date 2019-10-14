A “high-end” TV series delving into journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder is being developed, Variety, a popular US entertainment website has reported.

Blogger Manuel Delia confirmed the TV series will be based on a book he co-authored with former BBC journalist John Sweeney and Daphne Project member Carlo Bonini.

The book, “Murder on the Malta Express”, published on Monday, delves into the circumstances leading to the journalist’s assassination in October 2017.

Earlier this month, The Sunday Times of Malta reported that a major businessman is among the key potential suspects behind the murder.

His dealings were being investigated by Ms Caruana Galizia before she was killed in a car bomb.

Investigators have yet to question the suspect, who could potentially be one of the masterminds, since evidence is still being gathered, but one source said they are "quite certain by now that Daphne Caruana Galizia was murdered because of what she wrote or what she was about to reveal".

Producer Daniel Turcan said in a statement that Daphne’s tenacious investigations exposed Malta as a microcosm of global corruption, revealing collusion, offshore bank accounts, money laundering, shady privatisation deals and severe sexual impropriety.

According to the studio behind the TV series, it is unlikely they would be “allowed” to use Malta as a location for the investigative series.

However Malta Film Commissioner Johann Grech said no request has been made.

“We can confirm that no contact was made between the Malta Film Commissioner and the mentioned producer," he said.

"There are no restrictions for filming in Malta as a jurisdiction.”

A protest march to demand justice for Ms Caruana Galizia will be held in Valletta on Wednesday evening, marking the second anniversary of the murder.

Three suspected killers were in December 2017 charged with carrying out the assassination.

To date, the mastermind behind the brutal attack remains at large.