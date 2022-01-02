Local health experts have expressed high hopes that Omicron – which is spreading fast across the globe – is the last COVID variant of concern, but they warned that vaccination is imperative.

The past week has seen the highest number of new COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, but hospital rates remained relatively low. Initial data suggests Omicron is milder than previous variants while some experts said they expected it to be the last variant of concern.

Virologist Chris Barbara told Times of Malta “certainly the fact that the virus is spreading fast around the globe, together with the high percentage of people who are being vaccinated, makes the odds for the pandemic to subside much higher”.

He also expressed hope that Omicron will be the last variant of concern.

“This is possible, and I seriously hope that it will be so. Certainly, this is what happened in the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic,” the clinical chair of Mater Dei’s pathology department added.

Head of infection control Michael Borg said coronaviruses were among the viruses that showed most mutations in the viral kingdom. He expressed caution: “Considering that vaccination remains so low in so many developing countries, where HIV is also prevalent, I fear that such expectations may be a tad premature. But we live in hope.”

The end of the pandemic, he said, was not akin to switching off a light bulb.

“It will be a gradual process and will require either no new variants to emerge or for these to continue to be less severe in their manifestations.

“It is more likely that we will contain (rather than beat) the pandemic through the same strategy which brought HIV under control… through drugs taken as soon as patients are diagnosed with the infection, and which would prevent the disease from developing complications that would require hospitalisation or risk death.

“We are already seeing these coming into the market. At the same time, vaccination will continue to be a major cornerstone of prevention. In other words, we switch the COVID-19 into an underlying endemic infection – just like influenza,” Borg said.

On Friday, the World Health Organisation chief said he was optimistic that the coronavirus pandemic will be defeated in 2022, provided countries work together to contain its spread.

Two years into the pandemic, what have we learnt?

For Barbara, the first lesson is that vaccines are very important tools to help contain the pandemic. Other important lessons include keeping the public informed and trying to alleviate the impact on people’s mental health.

“We have also learnt that the benefits of measures taken because of a pandemic – such as good hygiene and working remotely – extend beyond the pandemic.

“Lastly I feel we learnt how susceptible we are and to always be prepared for any event. Let’s remain united, work together and appreciate the togetherness within our families, protecting ourselves and our loved ones.”

For Borg, the pandemic has shown that decisions need to be based on science and evidence, something that is not always easy.

“Management of a pandemic will invariably impact civil liberties and it is therefore critical that any diktats are properly explained and justified on their scientific basis. Otherwise, this will open the door for conspiracy theorists, of which there are many, to undermine public confidence.”