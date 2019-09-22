The New Renault ZOE is more high-performing than ever, notably thanks to its increased power and radius of action. Its assertive design gives it even more character. The ZOE offers a wide range of high-tech equipment serving both the driving comfort and the on-board experience. The pleasure of driving 100 per cent electric takes on a new dimension!

From the audacity of its youth to the dynamism of its adulthood, the ZOE has also reached a milestone in terms of design. The soft shapes of the previous generation now have more distinct characteristics that make the car stand out on the road as well as providing more seating. Groupe Renault's designers have paid particular attention to the interior’s quality finishes, its comfort and the ergonomics. A noteworthy addition is the 10-inch (25-cm) driver's display – a unique feature available right from entry level.

The new ZOE adds a more powerful 100kW motor, perfectly suited to the fast lane, to the intrinsic charms of electric driving, and also a new mode particularly adapted to urban driving, allowing for the reduced use of the brake pedal, as well as many driving aids designed for comfort and safety.