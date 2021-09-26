For over a decade, EY’s Future Realised – formerly known as the Malta Attractiveness Event – has brought top international speakers to Malta to discuss key global and local business issues around investment, the economy, sustainability, and technology. With the event completely transformed into a virtual experience taking place over four days, EY is taking the opportunity to bring more international content and make this a truly global forum once again.

The line-up of speakers for this year’s event, which takes place from October 19 to 22, includes three former prime ministers – Yves Leterme, of Belgium; Jan Peter Balkenende, of the Netherlands; and Jan Krzysztof Bielecki, of Poland; the latter two having also featured in previous editions. Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition Leader Bernard Grech have also confirmed their participation.

Other speakers include Gallina Vincelette, World Bank director for the EU; Emily Bayley, project leader, ESG, Future of Investing at World Economic Forum; Valentina Ion, director, Business Strategy, Microsoft; Tom Raftery, futurist, innovation evangelist and global vice president at SAP; and Catherine De Vries from Bocconi University. Other speakers are still to be announced.

They will be joined by leading local business leaders, academics and politicians to discuss their views on the challenges and opportunities being faced at both country and corporate level.

This year’s theme is one of optimism and possibility – ‘The future is in your hands’ – with each day focusing on different topics.

The opening day starts with an overview of the global economic landscape, followed by a focus on Malta’s current attractiveness for foreign direct investment (FDI), COVID-19 recovery, and an exploration of Malta reimagined.

The second day focuses on innovation, technology, and the future, with deep-dives into Malta’s strong and well-established manufacturing sector, the future of e-health, and clean energy.

The third day outlines the future of work, education and skills, and closes with a discussion by former world leaders on megatrends shaping industries today.

The final day looks at sustainability, bettering our built environment, and the role of the private sector in achieving long-term value for the island.

EY Malta country managing partner Ronald Attard said: “This year’s event aims to build on key issues affecting the country and looking at new ways to stimulate economic growth without compromising our environment. We have pressing concerns such as the COVID-19 recovery and the recent FATF greylisting, but as these are addressed, we need to simultaneously look ahead and ensure the steps we take today really build a better Malta tomorrow. Global speakers provide international context and insights which are worth noting and it is always great to hear novel ideas from local business leaders.”

During the event, the results of the Malta Attractiveness Survey, an annual study conducted among existing FDI companies in Malta, will outline current investors’ sentiments on the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, Malta’s strengths, weaknesses, and where we should be focusing our efforts. The attractiveness survey is led by EU consulting director Simon Barberi.

The EY Generate Youth Survey will also be presented, outlining the views of Millennials and Generation-Z on COVID-19, the economy and their future in Malta.

The initiative is being organised in partnership with the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry, and is supported by GO plc, BNF Bank, MSV Mapfre plc, Studioseven, INDIS Malta, the Malta Communications Authority, the Environment and Resources Authority, and the Malta Gaming Authority.

Future Realised Week will take place between October 19 and 22 and is open to public and private sector leaders, academics, students, NGOs, businesses, entrepreneurs, start-ups, environmen­talists, advisors, investors, techies, creatives, and everybody with Malta and their own future at heart.

For more information and to register for this free virtual event, visit ey.com/ en_mt/events/future-realised-2021. For queries, e-mail eyevents@mt.ey.com