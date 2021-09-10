The group stage draw of the 2021/2022 Italian cup for women teams has reserved a number of stand out fixtures for the Maltese players based in Italy.

This round will consist of 12 Serie A teams and 12 Serie B teams which have been divided into eight groups of 3 teams, with the first slate of fixtures penciled for October 17.

Last season, the Italian Cup – known as Coppa Italia Femminile – was won by Roma for the first time in their history. The Giallorosse have been drawn in Group H alongside Nicole Sciberras’ Tavagnacco – one of the 12 Serie B teams, and Pomigliano of Serie A.

