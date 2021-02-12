Todamusica is a musical collaboration between guitarist and songwriter David Cassar Torreggiani, and music producer and DJ Toby Farrugia.

They have teamed up with local songstress Juno Valdez on their latest release ‘High Rise Lovin’.

Valdez is making her mark on the dance music scene both locally and internationally after having her previous release This is Your Life signed by UK house label, Kooke Records.

High Rise Lovin’ has been released on local airwaves today along with a lyric video just in time for Valentine’s Day.