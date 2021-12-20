Luxol and Valletta are sharing top spot in the Enemed Futsal League after recording resounding victories in the last round of matches.

The St Andrews outfit scored an impressive 7-1 win over University of Malta, considered as a direct rival for the league title.

Celino Alves, Veve, Carl Azzopardi, Matthew Attard, Mark Zammit, Marwan Telisi and Dylan Musu were on the scoresheet for Luxol St Andrews.

The University of Malta pulled one back through Andrew Pace.

