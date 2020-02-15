The MSE Equity Total Return Index ended the week in negative territory, as it reached 9,513.432 points, translating into a 0.20 per cent decline. A total of 21 equities were active, of which nine registered gains while another seven lost ground. A total turnover of around €2 million was generated over 166 transactions.

Yesterday, Bank of Valletta plc announced that the 4.8 per cent Bank of Valletta p.l.c Subordinated Bonds 2020 shall be redeemed by the bank upon maturity on March 15, 2020. Bondholders on the register as at February 28, will receive payment of the principal amount and the final interest on March 16.

The equity declined 1.85 per cent over the week after having reached a weekly low of €1.05 and recouping part of the loss to close at €1.06. A total of 17 deals involving 32,228 shares were executed.

On the other hand, its peer, HSBC Bank Malta plc advanced 0.96 per cent ending the week at €1.05. Total turnover stood at €263,950 as 250,000 shares changed ownership over 35 transactions.

Meanwhile, FIMBank plc traded 4,065 shares over one deal last Wednesday to close unchanged at $0.58.

RS2 Software plc advanced by 0.83 per cent as 75,100 shares were traded over 10 deals. As a result, the equity ended the week at €2.44.

The highest liquidity was recorded by GO plc, as total turnover stood at €604,595. A total of 19 deals involving 145,490 shares were executed, resulting into a 1.45 per cent increase, ending the week at €4.20.

Its subsidiary, BMIT Technologies plc, ended the week in positive territory with a 1.96 per cent change in price. The equity’s price went up by €0.01 to €0.52 as 16 deals involving 279,636 shares were executed.

Malta International Airport plc traded 27,867 shares across 15 transactions. Last Wednesday, the equity traded lower but managed to erase the loss the next day, ending the week unchanged at the €6.95 price level.

Yesterday, Mapfre Middlesea plc announced that an Annual General Meeting shall be held on April 24, 2020. A sole deal of 2,000 shares pushed the price 0.85 per cent higher, to close at €2.36.

Loqus Holdings plc ended the week at €0.078, translating into a 19.08 per cent increase in price. This was the outcome of three deals involving 44,809 shares.

In the property sector, five equities were active. Trident Estates plc registered the worst performance, as two deals for a total of 3,478 shares dragged the price by 6.78 per cent, ending the week at €1.65. Similarly, Malita Investments plc lost 1.11 per cent as one deal of 4,000 shares was executed. The equity declined to €0.89.

A sole deal of 1,060 Malta Properties Company plc shares resulted into a positive 2.29 per cent change in price over the week and closed at €0.67.

MIDI plc was up by 1.28 per cent as seven deals involving 116,147 shares pushed the price to €0.476.

Meanwhile, Tigne Mall plc remained unchanged at €0.90. The equity traded twice over a spread of 8,400 shares.

On Tuesday, GlobalCapital plc traded 1,120 shares over a deal at €0.30. The next day 920,700 shares changed ownership over eight deals to wrap up the week at €0.29.

Four deals involving 43,753 International Hotel Investments plc shares dragged the price by 1.84 per cent, to close at €0.80.

Yesterday, Main Street Complex plc declined by 1.72 per cent as it closed at €0.57. A total of 30,300 shares were spread over two deals.

PG plc traded 14 times over a mix of 38,546 shares. The equity ended the week at €1.97, translating into a 1.50 per cent decline in price.

Similarly, Grand Harbour Marina plc registered a 0.91 per cent fall in price as it ended the week at €0.545. A total of 20,316 shares changed hands over four deals.

A single transaction of 2,549 Simonds Farsons Cisk plc shares did not alter the equity’s previous week’s closing price of €11.00. Harvest Technology plc was active last Tuesday, as two deals involving 9,136 shares were executed. The equity’s previous closing price of €1.48 was not impacted.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index advanced by 0.676 per cent reaching 1,089.39 points. Out of 41 active issues, 20 headed north while another 10 closed in the opposite direction. The 3.75% Tumas Investments plc Unsecured € 2027 registered the best performance, as it closed 2.76 per cent higher at €103.80. Conversely, the 3.85% Hili Finance plc Unsecured Bonds 2028 lost 1.43 per cent, ending the week at €100.39.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index declined by a further 0.115 per cent as it closed at 1,129.79 points. A total of 20 issues were active, of which six traded higher while 14 closed in the red. The best performer was the 2.3% MGS 2029 (II) as it closed 0.36 per cent higher at €119.35. On the other hand, the 2.5 per cent MGS 2036 (I) traded 0.49 per cent lower, as it ended the week at €128.95.

In the Prospects MTF market, eight issues were active. The 5.25% Klikk Finance plc € Unsecured 2027 was the most liquid and closed unchanged at €100.00.

