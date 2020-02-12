The art of Celia Borg Cardona is currently being showcased as a Bank of Valletta retrospective.

A total of 29 paintings follow Borg Cardona’s evolution over a span of 18 years.

The sweeping views, often of Maltese landscapes, are unusual and topical subject matter. Ex­treme viewpoints expressed in a bold palette are ingredients that grip the viewer and establish the artist’s unique fingerprint.

Her subject matter also in­cludes community activities such as religious processions and band marches, which she interprets with a certain aloofness, a characteristic of the high vantage point of the perspective she employs.

Born in the UK in 1957, Borg Cardona is a pharmacist by profession, which she abandoned as her passion for painting overwhelmed her.

Borg Cardona’s career as an artist took off in 2004 and she never looked back.

The exhibition, curated by Francesca Balzan, is on until March 4 at the Gran Salon of the National Museum of Archaeology, Valletta. The opening hours are Monday to Sunday between 9am and 5pm (last admission 4.30pm). An exhibition catalogue accompanies the retrospective. For more information, visit https://bov. com/News/bov-retrospective-exhibition-2020.