Large-scale festivals rely on seamless connectivity for a successful outcome and Melita Business recently teamed up with 356 Group to support the BBC Orchestra Concert and the SummerDaze Festival.

These high-profile events, attended by thousands, were enabled by a combination of dedicated fibre connectivity, gigabit business internet and 5G mobile internet connections, all supplied by Melita Business.

A 356 Group representative said: “With a matchless history in organising high-profile festivals and international events in Malta, we require a reliable partner to ensure it all goes well on the night… the connectivity provided by Melita for these two events was nothing short of exceptional.”

During these popular events, networks are put under a lot of pressure, but Melita ensured it provided uninterrupted connectivity for services such as electronic point of sales for bars and ticketing systems, all the cabling for the physical network at the gates, and support on site during the events, among others.

Malcolm Briffa, Director of Business Services for Melita, said: “Melita is the only provider able to deliver 1,000 megabits per second service across an entire nation, and we take great pride in supporting such high-calibre events to ensure the evening is memorable for all the right reasons.”