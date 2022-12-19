High-end wines were the subject of discussion at a wine-tasting event held recently at M&Z plc.

A number of well-known restaurateurs and sommeliers were invited to attend the session which was led by Andrew Azzopardi from Vintage 82. The wines were selected from the M&Z portfolio based on their highly regarded standing in the industry.

The evening was opened with a tasting of Ferrari Riserva Lunelli 2012, moved on to Chateau de Tracy Pouilly Fume, Haute Densite 2018, followed by a Peter Hehmann Wigan Riesling 2015. As regards reds, the evening covered a Pommard Rugiens ‘Premier Cru’ from Bouchard Pere et Fils 2013 and then Massolino Barrolo DOCG ‘Vigna Rionda’ 2009. The wines were paired with light food to complement the movement from the delicate to robust flavours of the night.

Guests were then treated to a selection of liquors to close off the evening, including Vecchio Amaro Del Capo, Ron Barcelo Crema and Mozart Chocolate Liquor.

The full range of M&Z wines and spirits is available for the Christmas season from the Hamper Hub pop-up store located at the M&Z offices in Marsa. A select number of wines and spirits are also available online at hamperhub.com.mt or whatsinstore.com.mt.

Wines and spirits are a recent addition to the M&Z product portfolio which acquired the brands from Red October earlier this year. To follow M&Z wines and spirits search whatsinyourglass_mt on Facebook and Instagram.