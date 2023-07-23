The demand for part-time master’s qualifications has surpassed that of diplomas at Level 5 and degrees at Level 6, according to a research study commissioned by the Central Mediterranean Business School earlier this year, to identify preferred further and higher education options.

The same study also saw business management emerge as the most popular field of study, followed by education, finance and IT.

A leading educational institution in Malta, the school has just established an academic partnership with renowned British university Coventry University London, a development poised to ‘push the boundaries of the status quo’ in bringing forward higher and further education in Malta according to CMBS’ principal Kristina Galea Borg.

“This is a first for Malta and we are looking at this achievement as testament to the high-quality programmes we offer, the professionalism and dedication of our faculty and the resilience of our team,” she said.

Founded in 2013 as the Academy of Business Leaders, CMBS is today an education powerhouse dedicated to developing, obtaining accreditation for, awarding and delivering innovative qualifications constantly aligned with changing industry demands.

Through work-based learning programmes, students are not only equipped to succeed academically, but crucially, to be ready for industry with academic knowledge and insight which they can apply to real-life work scenarios.

“These successful outcomes were also confirmed by the same survey which helped us understand better our position in the higher education sector and, more specifically, how we rank when it comes to customer loyalty.

“In fact, CMBS achieved a very positive net promoter score (NPS) of +41.7 when the closest score by a competitor was -7.1. Respondents also rated CMBS very highly in terms of tutors and lecturers, as well as the relationship between academy and students, highlighting the notable quality of service provided by our staff.”

The school’s CEO, Morgan Parnis, said: “Being a first, this new partnership with Coventry University marks an important milestone for Malta’s education landscape. In fact, we are not running Coventry University’s programmes in Malta but we have our own homegrown programmes validated by Coventry University.”

The collaboration will provide students at CMBS with an opportunity to graduate with an international accredited degree from a top university in the UK and a leading further and higher education institution in Malta.

“Students and employees are increasingly seeking educational experiences that are more transformative and that empower them to become global citizens and leaders in their respective fields. They are also in search of qualitative education that enables them to gain the competitive edge they need to further their careers. We believe that this new achievement for CMBS has carved an important niche for us,” Parnis added.

Today, CMBS offers first-class education in leadership, management, organisational behaviour, coaching and mentoring, human resources, employment law, healthcare, marketing, finance, transport, culture and sports.

“We are proud and excited to be working with CMBS in Malta, offering opportunities to study for a degree in a subject that students are enthusiastic about, without the need to travel to the UK,” Hanna Yakavenka, associate dean of internationalisation and business development at Coventry University London, said.

“Our academic partnership with CMBS falls in line with our strategy to make Coventry University degrees more accessible around the world and ensure that we are delivering career-ready, global, enterprising graduates through a real business and professional experience that is tailored to their talents and future career ambitions,” she added.

The partnership is set to launch in the upcoming academic year and applications for the joint programmes will open soon.

“This partnership will offer students an exceptional educational experience, combining the strengths and resources of both institutions. Our belief is that this collaboration will open doors to a wealth of new opportunities for our students,” Parnis said.