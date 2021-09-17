Registered full-time employment in March increased by 0.9% while part-time employment as a primary job decreased by 0.6% when compared to the same month in 2020.

The National Statistics Office said that according to administrative data provided by Jobsplus, the labour supply (excluding part-timers) in March 2021 over a period of one year, increased by 1%, reaching 237,671.

This was mainly attributed to a year-on-year increase in full-time registered employment (2,081) and an increase in registered unemployment (262).

Registered full-time employment

In March, the highest increase in employment was brought about by human health and social work activities and public administration and defence, compulsory social security, with 1,138 and 1,066 persons respectively, when compared to the same month last year.

Registered full-time employment in the private sector went up 731 persons to 184,476.

Public sector full-time employment increased by 1,350 persons to 50,808. The number of persons registered as full-time self-employed rose by 1,084 when compared to March 2020, while the number of persons registered as employees increased by 997.

Full-time employment for males and females went up by 0.6% and 1.4% respectively over 2020 levels.

Registered part-time employment

Registered part-time employment in March increased by 3.9% when compared to the same month in 2020.

Professional, scientific and technical activities followed by transportation and storage recorded the highest increases in part-time employment with 433 and 372 respectively.

On the other hand, employment within the accommodation and food services activities decreased by 352 when compared to March last year.

The number of part-timers who also held a full-time job amounted to 33,047 up by 8.7%, when compared to the corresponding month in 2020.

Employed persons whose part-time job was their primary occupation totalled 31,899, down by 0.6% when compared to the same month in 2020.