Officers in disciplined forces will receive a higher pension if they choose to extend their service from 25 to 29 years, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said on Friday.

And if they stay even longer, they will receive a lump sum of money when they eventually retire.

"This is an initiative to thank all those who choose to remain in service after 25 years," Camilleri said.

Officers in disciplined forces, which include police, army, firefighters, and prison guards, can retire after 25 years of service, but the newly launched scheme aims to incentivise officers to stay longer.

An initiative to thank all those who choose to remain in service, Camilleri said. Photo: Jonathan Borg

If an officer remains in service for 29 instead of 25 years, their pension will increase by 23%, Camilleri said.

Those who stay on even longer will receive a lump sum amounting to six months' worth of their basic salary for every year over the 29 years they remain in service for a maximum of four years.

"These are workers with a lot of experience, and some of them are in the best period of their professional lives," Camilleri said.

"The intention behind the measure is to retain experience which the country needs".

Camilleri said this measure was included in the Labour Party's electoral manifesto.

Another measure in the manifesto relating to the surviving spouses of late officers will be announced soon, Camilleri said.

The measure proposes the concept of a five-year service pension for the surviving spouses of late members of the disciplined forces who would have died before their retirement.