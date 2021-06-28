Postage rates for outgoing foreign mail and bulk items have been raised, the Malta Communications Authority announced on Monday.

The new rates come into effect from Thursday "in order to reflect the increased local operational costs, the increased international conveyance costs and the increased last mile cross-border delivery costs," the authority said.

The tariff revisions approved are the following:

• Postcards

Foreign outbound flat rate of €0.86 per postcard destined to all countries.

• Foreign Outbound Mail

For countries in Zone A1, the weight steps from 31g up to 2Kg have increased by €0.10.

For countries in Zones A2, B, C & D, the weight steps from 21g up to 2kg have increased by €0.10.

• Local and foreign outbound registered mail and advice of delivery services

Registered mail service: Local €2.50; Foreign outbound €5.50.

Advice of delivery of registered mail service: Local €2.50; foreign outbound €3.50.

• Local Bulk Mail

The domestic single piece postal tariff remains unchanged.

Bulk mail postal rates, that is, 50 or more postal articles of identical size and format and which are charged at a reduced rate also remain unchanged. However, if a single bulk-mailer exceeds the daily threshold of 2,000 bulk-mail items per day, there will be an additional charge €0.02 per bulk mail item processed.

The Authority said MaltaPost’s stamp tariffs remain the lowest in Europe compared to other postal operators.

It said MaltaPost remains bound by one of the highest Universal Service quality of service targets for any European country.

More information at: www.maltapost.com/postagerates