Last month Giovanni Curmi Higher Secondary School, Naxxar, dedicated a day to Pink October. The Well-being Team, which is made up of teachers and students, asked the whole school community to wear pink on the day and held a successful doghnut sale in aid of Europa Donna and Pink October Malta. The team’s activities are aimed to help all students to grow not only academically but also holistically in order to fully develop their emotional, psychological and spiritual well-being.

