The MSE Equity Total Return Index registered a further 0.7% decline, as it reached 8,111.256 points. A total of 16 equities were active, of which four headed north while another 11 closed in the opposite direction. Weekly turnover more than doubled from €0.3m last week, to €0.7m this week across 119 transactions.

Telecommunications company GO plc enjoyed a positive week as it closed the week at €3.42, translating into a 3.6% increase. The equity was not active on Monday but gained ground during the following two trading sessions. A total of 16,940 shares were spread across 21 transactions. The equity is still down by 20% on a year-to-date basis.

Its subsidiary, BMIT Technologies plc, recorded the highest liquidity with a total turnover of €224,376. This was the result of three deals involving 463,700 shares, pushing the price 0.8% higher, to close at €0.484.

On the other hand, RS2 Software plc closed in the red at €2.36, equivalent to a 0.8% change in price. This was the outcome of two deals involving 8,500 shares.

Malta International Airport plc declined to €5.60 on Monday and closed unchanged the other trading sessions as the equity failed to hold on to this week’s high of €5.75. A total of 26 deals involving 18,542 shares resulted into a 2.6% fall in price. Total turnover amounted to €104,838.

On Tuesday, International Hotel Investments plc (IHI) announced that in consequence of the unprecedented circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company will be holding this year’s Annual General Meeting on a remote basis on July 31, 2020. The meeting will not be transmitted live. A full report of the meeting will be uploaded on the company’s website within 48 hours from the meeting.

During the week IHI registered a negative 3.5% movement in price, reaching the €0.56 price level. A total of 42,039 shares changed ownership over 13 deals.

In the banking industry, Bank of Valletta plc closed the week 1% lower at €0.97 after it failed to hold to this week’s high price of €1. A total of 51,391 shares changed hands over 14 deals.

Similarly, its peer, HSBC Bank Malta plc, traded flat on Monday, but declined by 1% yesterday following three sessions of inactivity. The banking equity closed the week at €0.95, as two deals involving 1,809 shares were executed.

Retail conglomerate PG plc reached an eight-week-low-price of €1.93, translating into a 2% fall in price. Such negative performance was the result of three deals involving 7,140 shares. On a year-to-date basis, the equity is up by 5%.

Similarly, Simonds Farsons Cisk plc was trading flat all week until the price declined to €7.95 on Friday. A total of 4,082 shares were spread over four transactions, dragging the price lower by 0.6%.

The top performer was Medserv plc as it jumped by 23% to finish the week at €0.70. A total of 6,650 shares were executed.

On the other hand, Plaza Centres plc headed the list of fallers with a 17.4% decline, as 8,738 shares were spread over three deals on Monday. The equity did not record any further trading activity during the week and closed at €0.85.

On Tuesday, GlobalCapital plc announced that the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) is planned to be held on August 28, 2020. All members on the register of members as at July 29, 2020 shall be entitled to receive notice of, participate in and vote at the AGM, and appoint directors or vote in the election of directors pursuant to the Articles of Association of the company.

The equity traded twice on Friday over 5,000 shares. As a result, the price was up by 9%, closing the week at €0.36.

Moving on to the property sector, three equities were active, two of which lost ground while Malita Investments plc was active but closed unchanged at €0.91.

MIDI plc lost 1.6% as it reached the €0.38 price level. A total of 4,700 shares changed hands over three transactions.

Similarly, Malta Properties Company plc ended the week 3.6% lower at €0.535, as 225,710 shares were spread over 11 deals.

Four deals involving 4,539 MaltaPost plc shares dragged the price by 0.8% into the red. The equity closed the week at €1.18.

On Wednesday, Mapfre Middlesea plc announced that the board considered and approved the unaudited financial statements for the financial half year ended June 30, 2020. The group registered a profit before tax of €10.71 million, of which €4.86 million were attributable to shareholders. This results into a 9% increase when compared to the previous year’s figure. Similarly, earnings per share attributable to owners of the company increased from €0.04c7 in June 2019 to €0.05c3 in June 2020.

Total assets reduced by 2.4% and totalled €2.55 billion as at June 30, 2020, versus the total assets of €2.62 billion as at December 31, 2019. Meanwhile, total equity of the group attributable to shareholders amounted to €92.81 million as at June 30, 2020. This was up from €89.51 million as at December 31, 2019. The net asset value per share stands at €1.01 as at June 2020.

The equity did not record any trading activity during the week.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index managed to offset its previous week’s decline, as it closed 0.5% higher at 1,108.35 points. Out of 17 active issues, six registered gains while eight traded lower. The 2.5% MGS 2036 (I) headed the list of gainers with a 7% change in price, to close at €127.50. On the other hand, the 4.5% MGS 2028 (II) lost 3%, ending the week at €130.00.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index ended the week in negative territory, as it closed 0.5% lower at 1,077.07 points. A total of 38 issues were active, of which 10 advanced while another 19 closed in the red. The best performance of a 2% increase was recorded by the 4% International Hotel Investments plc Secured € 2026, as it closed at €102.00. Conversely, the 4% Stivala Group Finance plc Secured € 2027 lost 2.4%, to close at €101.00.

In the Prospects MTF market, three issues were active. The 5% Luxury Living Finance plc € Secured Bonds 2028 was the most liquid, as total weekly turnover stood at €7,899.

