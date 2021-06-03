Maltese photographer Vince Piscopo is the first Maltese photographer to secure a place in the prestigious IOP Distinctions gallery, after attaining the highest grade of distinction in the prestigious Professional Diploma in Photography of The Institute Of Photography (IOP) – UK.

He received the highest accolade, that of Professional Photography ACE, awarded by the Institute of Photography UK after passing his Professional Diploma in Photography Course to the distinction grade level with a very strong submission in his final assignment.

Adding to this achievement, Vince will be the first Maltese to secure a place in the prestigious IOP Distinctions gallery which is a rare attainment within this highly rated and accredited Institute of Photography in the UK, where only two per cent of worldwide students enrolling for the Professional Diploma with the Institute of Photography (IOP) UK manage to accomplish.

IOP course director, Tim McCann highly commended Piscopo’s works in the result reports and remarked:

“It was clear from the outset when we received examples of your photography for the assignments how talented you are with the camera. And your distinction is thoroughly deserved.

"You are indeed the first Maltese to receive the IOP Distinction! Excellent.

The grade reflects the extremely high standard of photography exhibited in your three photographs. Yours was one of the strongest submissions I have seen."

Another of Piscopo's work that contributed to his achievement.