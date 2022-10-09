Udinese came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Atalanta on Sunday in an exciting clash between Serie A’s two surprise packages.

Gerard Deulofeu’s beautiful free-kick in the 67th minute and a header from Nehuen Perez 11 minutes later gave Andrea Sottil’s side a draw which kept them a point from the Serie A summit.

“It’s a really big point for us, it’s important to collect points at home. After going two goals down it was a different match but we played well,” said Perez to DAZN.

Atalanta stayed top as they ended Udinese’s winning streak at six matches but Gian Piero Gasperini will be disappointed with the way his 300th match as coach of the Bergamo club ended.

His injury-hit team were comfortably ahead 11 minutes after half-time through an Ademola Lookman tap-in and Luis Muriel’s penalty, and the draw means Napoli can claim the outright league lead if they win at promoted Cremonese later on Sunday.

Click here for full story