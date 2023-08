Hibernians women’s team have bolstered their defensive department with the arrival of American defender Natalee Geren, the club announced on Thursday.

The Paolites were looking to add more quality to their backline and they set their eyes on Geren who is highly-rated back in the States.

Geren, 23, embarks in Maltese football for her first experience outside the United States.

More details on SportsDesk.