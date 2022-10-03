Inter Miami striker Gonzalo Higuain is determined to end his career on a high in MLS after announcing his retirement at the age of 34 on Monday.

The former Juventus, Real Madrid, Napoli and Argentina striker will see out the current season at Inter Miami and attempt to push Phil Neville’s side into the play-offs before quitting the game.

Ironically, Higuain has been in excellent form in MLS recently, the Argentine scoring 12 goals in the last 14 games including a match winning strike in Toronto at the weekend.

Click here for full story.